Here's how much Waterloo Region workers need to earn per hour to make a living wage

Workers in Waterloo Region and Wellington County need to earn at least $20.90 per hour in order to make a living wage, according to a new report from the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN).

That’s up 95 cents from last year and well above Ontario’s minimum wage of $16.55.

Fresh produce and groceries are shown at Summerhill Market in Toronto on Wednesday February 2, 2022. The Ontario Living Wage Network says food costs are one of the highest expenses in the living wage calculations. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The provincial government upped the minimum wage by 6.8 per cent last month. But even with that measure, “there is still no place in the province where someone could make ends meet working full-time at this wage,” the OLWN said in the report.

In order to calculate the living wage, the OLWN looks at the expenses for three types of households: single adult, single parent with a seven-year-old child, and a family of four, with children aged seven and three.

It factors in costs like food, rent, transportation, clothing and footwear, medical expenses, childcare, adult education, internet and cell phone bills and other expenses like recreation and personal care. It also includes any applicable government taxes, transfers, and benefits.

“A living wage is an effective tool to combat working poverty by making sure that employees can make ends meet where they live,” OLWN said, adding it also considers expenses related “to more than just surviving” like a modest vacation and opportunities for residents to engage with their local communities.

(Source: Ontario Living Wage Network)

