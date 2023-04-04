Here’s how much each mayoral candidate in Waterloo region spent during the election

A clearer picture of the finances spent by mayoral candidates in the Region of Waterloo during the 2022 municipal election is starting to take shape.

All candidates and registered third-party advertisers had a deadline of March 31 at 2 p.m. to file their financial statements and any auditor’s reports.

Here’s how much each mayoral candidate spent:

Mayor Berry Vrbanovik had the highest election campaign expenses with the statements showing $70,048 was spent on his re-election.

According to his financial statement, Vrbanovik spent $25,695 on advertising, $25,365 on flyers and brochures and around $3,700 on telephone research.

Vrbanovic was re-elected for a third time as the mayor of Kitchener, receiving 26,846 votes, or 80 per cent of the vote.

The second highest campaign spending was by candidate Manikantan Nair whose election run came with a price tag of $3,438.

According to the financial statements, nearly all of this campaign funding was related to signs.

Nair received 1,817 votes.

Mayoral candidate Val Neekman’s campaign expenses came in at $1,702.

Neekman received the second-highest number of votes with 3,097.

Rehman-Ullah Khan had a total campaign cost of $536, of which $367 was tied to brochures and flyers.

Khan received 1,067 votes.

Mayoral candidate Milos Sokollu Posavljak spent the least amount of money on her campaign, with her financial statement showing a total of $30.49 spent.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario shows Posavljak received 742 votes.

With Dave Jaworsky not running for re-election, the Waterloo mayoral race had four people vying for the position.

Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe spent $30,106 to secure her election as Waterloo’s new mayor.

McCabe received 9,543 votes or 44 per cent of the vote.

When broken down, her biggest expense was $18,706 on brochures and flyers, followed by $2,257 on advertising.

The highest campaign expenses came from Shannon Weber who spent $73,725 on her mayoral campaign.

The financial statements show the highest expense was brochures and flyers at $13,914, followed by signs which cost $11,397 and advertising which had a price tag of $10,170.

According to her financial statement, Weber spent just under $3,000 on an after-election and appreciation event.

Weber was narrowly defeated after receiving 9,202 votes, or 42 per cent.

Mayoral candidate Rob Evans spent $5,392 on his campaign.

Advertising was the highest cost at $2,317.

Evans received a total of 2,474 votes.

Mayoral candidate Kypp Saunders spent exactly $5,000 on his campaign – the lowest amount of any mayoral candidate for the Waterloo election.

According to his financial statements, he spent $4,000 on signs and $1,000 on brochures and flyers.

Saunders received 694 votes.

Incumbent City of Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry was unseated in the municipal election after spending $46,201 on her campaign.

The financial statements show the biggest expense was salaries, benefits, honoraria and professional fees which were $17,193.

Signs were the next highest expense at $7,019, followed by brochures and flyers at $6,525.

McGarry received 11,441 votes or 42 per cent of the votes.

Jan Liggett, who unseated McGarry, spent $35,361 to become the new mayor of Cambridge.

Office expenses were listed as the biggest cost at $8,437. This was followed by signs which cost $7,793 and brochures and flyers which cost $4,167.

Liggett received 12,567 votes or 46 per cent of the vote.

Mayoral candidate Corey Botelho indicated on the financial statement the campaign cost $0.

In the financial statement, Botelho indicated he did not spend any money on total expenses not subject to spending limits.

Botelho received 1,538 votes.

Mayoral candidate Randy Carter also indicates he did not spend any money on his total campaign expenses.

Carter’s financial statement does indicate he spent $1,251.60 on total expenses subject to the general spending limit, however, he does not have this included in the total campaign expenses.

Carter does indicate he spent $575 on brochures and flyers, as well as $674 on signs.

Carter received 1,644 votes.