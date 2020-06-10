Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Here's a list of summer events in Waterloo Region that are cancelled or moving online
Part of Victoria Park Lake is seen in this photo taken on May 25, 2019 (CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's municipalities have started announcing event cancellations and reinventions into the summer.
On Wednesday, the Cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge, as well as the Township of Woolwich, all issued news releases saying they would be cancelling or moving online most of their events through August.
Waterloo's arts and culture team will still host pop-up events when possible while following public health guidance.
Here are a few of the major events that have been cancelled or changed this season:
Canada Day
- Celebration previously planned July 1
- City planning online event instead
Concerts in the Park
- Previously planned in July/August
- Cancelled
Cambridge Scottish Festival
- Previously scheduled in July
- Online event planned
Cambridge Arts Festival
- Previously scheduled July 3
- Online event planned instead
Canada Day
- City staff are working on an online event instead
- Could include an online concert featuring bands and speakers
Cruising on King
- Previously scheduled for July 10
- Cancelled with expected return next year
- City plans to hold virtual Cruise Week instead
Kultrun World Music Festival
- Previously scheduled July 11-12
- Expected to return next year
- City says online content will be provided this year
Kitchener Blues Festival
- Previously scheduled Aug. 6-9
- City exploring ways to present live blues downtown this year
Waterloo has listed a number of impacted events on its website, but has not yet indicated which ones will get an online treatment instead.
Woolwich has cancelled all in-person arts and culture events for the summer, including Canada Day festivities.
The township says it is working on some alternative virtual and in-home activities for Canada instead.