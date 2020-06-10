KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's municipalities have started announcing event cancellations and reinventions into the summer.

On Wednesday, the Cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge, as well as the Township of Woolwich, all issued news releases saying they would be cancelling or moving online most of their events through August.

Waterloo's arts and culture team will still host pop-up events when possible while following public health guidance.

Here are a few of the major events that have been cancelled or changed this season:

Cambridge:

Canada Day

Celebration previously planned July 1

City planning online event instead

Concerts in the Park

Previously planned in July/August

Cancelled

Cambridge Scottish Festival

Previously scheduled in July

Online event planned

Cambridge Arts Festival

Previously scheduled July 3

Online event planned instead

Kitchener:

Canada Day

City staff are working on an online event instead

Could include an online concert featuring bands and speakers

Cruising on King

Previously scheduled for July 10

Cancelled with expected return next year

City plans to hold virtual Cruise Week instead

Kultrun World Music Festival

Previously scheduled July 11-12

Expected to return next year

City says online content will be provided this year

Kitchener Blues Festival

Previously scheduled Aug. 6-9

City exploring ways to present live blues downtown this year

Waterloo has listed a number of impacted events on its website, but has not yet indicated which ones will get an online treatment instead.

Woolwich has cancelled all in-person arts and culture events for the summer, including Canada Day festivities.

The township says it is working on some alternative virtual and in-home activities for Canada instead.