Here is the recipe from 'The Whole Hog' cookbook that Emily Richard made

Caprese Sliders

Take your favourite ingredients of basil, tomato and fresh mozzarella and create little bite size portions that are fresh and colourful with a slider. Serve these up with a splash of hot pepper sauce for added kick if you like.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 12 sliders

Ingredients

1 pkg (450 g) Ontario ground pork

3 tbsp (45 mL) cornmeal

2 tbsp (30 mL) grated parmesan cheese (optional)

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh basil or parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

Half a log of prepared polenta, cut into 12 portions

1 log or ball (250 g) fresh mozzarella or bocconcini, sliced into 12

Fresh basil leaves

4 small cocktail tomatoes, sliced

Aged balsamic vinegar

Method

In a large bowl, combine pork, cornmeal, cheese, if using, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Form into 12 small patties. Spray grill with cooking spray and heat to medium high. Grill sliders about 4 minutes per side or until golden brown and no longer pink inside and meat thermometer reaches 160ºF (71ºC) when inserted. Spray polenta slices with cooking spray and place on grill. Grill about 6 minutes, turning once and place on platter. Place mozzarella slice on top then slider. Top with tomato, basil and drizzle with balsamic to serve.

Tip: Easily double this recipe and use up the whole log of polenta. You will find it in the international section or grain section of the grocery store.