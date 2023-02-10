Here is Emily Richards focaccia pizza supreme with hot honey drizzle and dip recipe
Pizza is a classic favourite food to serve as a snack or a meal when the gang’s over for movie night or to watch the Superbowl.
The convenience of using a purchased focaccia for the crust means no making and rolling of dough and you can feed a hungry crowd easily.
This loaded pizza is served with a drizzle of hot honey, combining savoury and sweet together.
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup (60 mL) liquid honey
2 tsp (10 mL) hot sauce
1 loaf focaccia bread (about 1.25 lb/600 g)
2 tbsp (30 mL) extra virgin olive oil
1 cup (250 mL) marinara sauce
1/4 cup (60 mL) prepared basil pesto
3 cups (750 mL) shredded fontina or mozzarella cheese
8 oz (250 g) thin sliced pepperoni
1 1/2 cups (375 mL) cooked and crumbled Italian sausage
1 cup (250 mL) fresh cocktail size bocconcini, halved
1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small bowl, combine honey and hot sauce; set aside.
Adjust oven rack to middle position; preheat oven to 425ºF (220ºC). Set aside a parchment or foil-lined baking sheet. Slice focaccia in half horizontally and brush cut sides of bread with olive oil, place cut side up on baking sheet and bake 4 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
Evenly spread each focaccia half with marinara sauce and pesto, then sprinkle with fontina cheese. Top with pepperoni, sausage, bocconcini and Parmesan cheese. Bake for 25 minutes. Turn oven to broil and broil pizza for 2 to 3 minutes, until cheese is golden brown. Serve pizza drizzled with hot honey.
Serves 10 to 12.
Tip: A focaccia that is 10-by 8-inches (25 by 20 cm) works well in this recipe.
Tip: For added heat, serve with hot pepper flakes.
Chopped Steak, Mushroom and Onion Dip
This hearty dip takes a favourite sandwich and whips it up into a dip. If you have a small slow cooker this dip will stay hot for the game. If you are having a big crowd you may want to double up on this recipe because people will be going back for more.
INGREDIENTS
1 small onion, quartered
1 1/2 cups (375 mL) sliced mushrooms
12 oz (375 g) sirloin steak, visible fat trimmed
1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh thyme
1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup (125 mL) sodium reduced beef stock
1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch
1 1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded old cheddar cheese
1/2 cup (125 mL) cream cheese, cubed
2 tbsp (30 mL) minced pickled pepper rings
1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh parsley
Tortilla chips
INSTRUCTIONS
In food processor, pulse onion and mushrooms until finely chopped; scrape into skillet. Cut steak into chunks and pulse in food processor until finely chopped; set aside.
Add oil to skillet and cook onion and mushroom mixture over medium high heat for about 8 minutes or until browned. Add steak, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper and cook for about 4 minutes or until steak is cooked through.
Whisk cornstarch into stock and stir into skillet. Stir in cheddar and cream cheeses, and peppers and cook until melted and smooth.
Serve with tortilla chips.
Makes 2 1/2 cups (625 mL).
Hot Chipotle Bean Dip
Smoky chipotles are added to this bean dip to add flavour and heat. You can make this ahead of time and then warm it up in the oven when you are ready to serve. Look for the cold pack sharp cheddar in the dairy case where butter is sold.
INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp (15 mL) extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp (15 mL) ancho chili powder
1 can (19 oz/540 mL) mixed beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable broth
1 large canned chipotle pepper, minced
2 tsp (10 mL) adobo sauce from the canned chipotles
1 cup (250 mL) corn kernals
Half a 250 g tub of sharp cold pack cheddar cheese product (such as Maclaren’s)
2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped sundried tomatoes
2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh cilantro
INSTRUCTIONS
In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat and cook onion, garlic and chili powder for 3 minutes or until softened. Add beans, vegetable stock, chipotle and adobo sauce and cook until heated through.
Using potato masher, mash beans until fairly smooth. Stir in corn, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro. Cook, stirring until cheese is melted.
Scrape into small casserole dish to serve.
Makes 3 1/2 cups (875 mL).
Tip: Make dip ahead and when ready to serve bake in 400ºF (200ºC) oven for about 15 minutes or until bubbly and hot.
