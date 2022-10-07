Here is Emily Richards apple sage stuffed pork tenderloin recipe

This unique roast is perfect for a Sunday dinner or any holiday meal. Using local apples and pork this classic combination is winning every time.

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Grill: 1 hour

Serves: 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter

1 small onion, diced

1 celery rib, diced

1 small red skinned apple, cored and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup (250 mL) fresh breadcrumbs

3 tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh sage or 1 tbsp (15 mL) dried sage (not ground)

3/4 tsp (2 mL) salt, divided

2 pork tenderloins (about 1 lb/500 g each)

1/2 tsp (1 mL) pepper, divided

2 tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

1 small red skinned apple, very thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook onion, celery, apple and garlic for about 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from heat and stir in breadcrumbs, parsley, sage and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the salt; set aside.

Slice each tenderloin halfway through centre and open like a book, making sure not to cut through. Place between parchment paper and pound each tenderloin to about 1/2 inch (1 cm) thick.

Place 1 flattened tenderloin over top of 4 pieces of kitchen string (large enough to wrap around both tenderloins). Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each of the salt and pepper and spread with half of the mustard.

Press stuffing onto tenderloin to cover surface. Top with other flattened tenderloin placing wide end over the thin end of the bottom tenderloin. Sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper. Tuck ends under and press together. Spread mustard all over roast. Top with apple slices across the top. Tie strings around roast and trim any excess. (Make-ahead: this can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 day.)

Preheat grill to medium heat (around 350ºF/180ºC). Turn off one side of the grill and place roast on unlit side. Close lid and grill (keeping the grill temperature around 350ºF (180ºC) for about 1 hour or until meat thermometer reaches 155ºF (68ºC). Transfer to a cutting board and tent with foil for about 10 minutes. Carefully slice to serve, removing string as you slice.

Oven Variation: Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Place pork roast in a roasting pan into oven. Turn oven temperature down to 350ºF (180ºC) and roast for about 1 hour.