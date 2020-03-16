KITCHENER -- As governments, organizations and businesses alike take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it can be hard to keep track of what changes have been made to regular life.

Here's a list of things that have been closed or cancelled in Waterloo Region as a result of the pandemic.

This list does not include local businesses, many of which are closing or taking active measures to reduce the spread and protect employees.

All listed closures are through April 5, unless otherwise specified. This list will be updated as more changes are made.

Region of Waterloo:

All rural library branches – closed

Day camps – closed

Recreation programs, activities – closed

Cambridge:

Idea Exchange – all locations closed

Arenas, pools and community centres – closed

Kitchener:

Kitchener Public Library – closed

All cultural and recreational facilities – closed

City-run camps – cancelled

Programs, activities run in city facilities – cancelled

Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony – concerts cancelled

Waterloo:

All indoor recreation facilities (arenas, pools, museums, community centres) – closed

Recreation programs and activities run in city buildings – cancelled

Waterloo Public Library – closed

Community events:

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival; Elmira – cancelled

True North Festival; Kitchener – cancelled

Kitchener Rangers – season paused until further notice

Stratford Festival – shows cancelled until May

Schools:

All publicly-funded schools – closed

Conestoga College – face-to-face classes suspended, courses to transition to hybrid or remote

University of Waterloo – face-to-face classes suspended, in-person activity cancelled until April 25

Wilfrid Laurier University – face-to-face classes suspended through end of semester