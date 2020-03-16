Here are the things that are closed because of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo Public Health sign seen in this undated file photo.
KITCHENER -- As governments, organizations and businesses alike take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it can be hard to keep track of what changes have been made to regular life.
Here's a list of things that have been closed or cancelled in Waterloo Region as a result of the pandemic.
This list does not include local businesses, many of which are closing or taking active measures to reduce the spread and protect employees.
All listed closures are through April 5, unless otherwise specified. This list will be updated as more changes are made.
All rural library branches – closed
Day camps – closed
Recreation programs, activities – closed
Idea Exchange – all locations closed
Arenas, pools and community centres – closed
Kitchener Public Library – closed
All cultural and recreational facilities – closed
City-run camps – cancelled
Programs, activities run in city facilities – cancelled
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony – concerts cancelled
All indoor recreation facilities (arenas, pools, museums, community centres) – closed
Recreation programs and activities run in city buildings – cancelled
Waterloo Public Library – closed
Community events:
Elmira Maple Syrup Festival; Elmira – cancelled
True North Festival; Kitchener – cancelled
Kitchener Rangers – season paused until further notice
Stratford Festival – shows cancelled until May
All publicly-funded schools – closed
Conestoga College – face-to-face classes suspended, courses to transition to hybrid or remote
University of Waterloo – face-to-face classes suspended, in-person activity cancelled until April 25
Wilfrid Laurier University – face-to-face classes suspended through end of semester