KITCHENER -- If you want to support your favourite local restaurant but don't know what they're offering during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's good news.

The Cities of Kitchener and Waterloo have teamed up to create an interactive map of restaurants that are offering pick-up, curbside or delivery options to customers.

The map includes more than restaurants, as well: grocery stores and bodegas are also shown on the map, making it easier for people to decide what they want and while supporting local.

"With hundreds of restaurants and food businesses still open, offering meals to the public, residents in Kitchener and Waterloo are encouraged to continue their support for local businesses during this time," a news release from the City of Kitchener reads in part.

If you're a business owner and feel that you should be on the map, too, don't worry: you can fill out a form on the city's website to be added.

The City of Cambridge has taken a similar approach to helping people find restaurants there. The city launched its own #OrderFromHome program last month.

Restaurants have had to adapt to a new normal in Ontario after the province ordered them closed to dine-in patrons back in March.

Instead, they must offer takeout or delivery options if they want to stay open.

Some food operators say that the commission fees charged by delivery apps are eating away at their bottom line.