Here are the names for Kitchener’s snow plows

The City of Kitchener has released the six names chosen for its fleet of snow plows.

Earlier this year, the city asked for residents to sumbit their creative names for snow plows.

The city said over 2,500 names flooded in during the contest, and many of them were clever, funny and creative.

After an initial voting contest, the top names were widdled down to six.

When the snow returns, here are the six named snowplows that will be clearing the streets: