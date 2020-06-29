KITCHENER -- A traffic collision report from the past five years is reiterating the most dangerous intersections in Guelph.

The intersection of Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West is listed as having the most number of vehicle crashes and injuries in the past half-decade.

Cyclists have been most injured at the Gordon and Surrey Street intersection, while pedestrians have gotten hurt most where MacDonell Street meets Wellington and Woolwich streets.

The report from city staff is the first of its kind for Guelph. It breaks down information like the social and financial cost of collisions, most common weather conditions during crashes, as well as demographics of drivers involved.

A collision happens every four hours in the city, while one person is hurt in a crash every nine hours, according to the report.

The stats also show a slight decrease in total number of collision in 2019 and over the past five years, with the number of injuries also going down too.

Take a look at the map below to see the intersections with the highest percentage of crashes that end in injury. If the map doesn't appear for you, you can also access it online.



Map compiled by Chase Banger

Over the past five years, there has been a collision once every 230 minutes.

Someone is injured in a crash every nine hours, while someone is killed every 130 days.

Pedestrians and cyclists are both involved in a collision every 10 days.

You can read the full report on the City of Guelph's website.