Here are the COVID-19 policies at local universities and colleges
With just over a week until classes resume, differing COVID-19 policies are in place at universities and colleges across southwestern Ontario.
On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out in London, Ont. to protest Western University’s rules, which include mandatory third dose booster shots.
“I think having greater consistency across the board would be very helpful,” infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch said earlier this week.
WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY
Wilfrid Laurier University is the only post-secondary institution in Waterloo region requiring face-coverings in classrooms.
The university says masks will also be mandatory in labs and and any other “in-person gathering space associated with the delivery of academic courses.”
The university’s mandatory vaccination policy remains paused.
Daily symptom screening through the SAFEHawk.app has also been suspended. The university strongly advises people to refrain from attending campuses when ill.
UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO
The University of Waterloo says it strongly encourages people to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID, however, there is no mask requirement being implemented at this time.
The university’s proof of vaccination requirement was suspended on May 1.
The University of Waterloo also encourages its students and faculty to stay home if exposed to the virus, when feeling ill, or developing symptoms of COVID.
CONESTOGA COLLEGE
Conestoga College is requiring staff, but not students of visitors to provide proof of full vaccination.
The college dropped its mandatory masking policy on July 1.
WESTERN UNIVERSITY
Western University is requiring anyone on campus to have at least three COVID-19 shots. Students and staff will also be required to wear masks in classrooms.
The policy has been met with pushback. More than 400 people turned out to protest the university’s rules on Saturday Aug. 27.
UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH
The University of Guelph paused its COVID-19 vaccination policy on May 1. Proof of vaccination is not required to access university spaces.
Masks will be “strongly encouraged” but not required in most areas of campus.
The university says it will designate “a few areas” where masks will be mandatory. It says details on these spaces will be made available soon.
Since October 2020, U of G researchers have been sampling wastewater from campus residences, looking for fragments of the COVID-19 virus. Sampling will continue to be conducted in all student residence wastewater, seven days a week.
