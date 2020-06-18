WATERLOO -- Guelph’s transit, parking, waste drop-off and farmers’ market are some of the things that will be adjusting in the near future.

At a special city council meeting on Wednesday, a new COVID-19 recovery plan was put forward to adapt to stage two of Ontario’s plan.

A pilot program that could see streets of Guelph shut down for expanded restaurant patios was at the forefront of the agenda.

Other motions put forward in the new program include:

Most transit and parking fees will be reinstated as of July 6. Residents who had transit and parking passes for March, however, will not have to pay until August

The Guelph Farmers’ Market will reopen on July 4, with pre-orders and electronic payments being encouraged. Measures like physical distancing, direction signs, and reduced vendors have been put in place

Washrooms in Market Square and select parks have reopened. The city says they are hoping to open the Market Square water feature and Lyons pool with safety restrictions

On Monday, the residential waste drop-off for garbage only will be open six days a week. The temporary curbside yard waste pick up will end July 4. Residents are encouraged to start bringing this kind of waste at the public drop-off starting on July 6

The City says that their response to the COVID-19 pandemic has cost them $11.85 million.

They forecast a 2020 deficit of between $4and 8 million.