Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Here are the changes included in Guelph's new COVID-19 recovery plan
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:45AM EDT
Guelph City Hall is pictured on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Guelph’s transit, parking, waste drop-off and farmers’ market are some of the things that will be adjusting in the near future.
At a special city council meeting on Wednesday, a new COVID-19 recovery plan was put forward to adapt to stage two of Ontario’s plan.
A pilot program that could see streets of Guelph shut down for expanded restaurant patios was at the forefront of the agenda.
Other motions put forward in the new program include:
- Most transit and parking fees will be reinstated as of July 6. Residents who had transit and parking passes for March, however, will not have to pay until August
- The Guelph Farmers’ Market will reopen on July 4, with pre-orders and electronic payments being encouraged. Measures like physical distancing, direction signs, and reduced vendors have been put in place
- Washrooms in Market Square and select parks have reopened. The city says they are hoping to open the Market Square water feature and Lyons pool with safety restrictions
- On Monday, the residential waste drop-off for garbage only will be open six days a week. The temporary curbside yard waste pick up will end July 4. Residents are encouraged to start bringing this kind of waste at the public drop-off starting on July 6
The City says that their response to the COVID-19 pandemic has cost them $11.85 million.
They forecast a 2020 deficit of between $4and 8 million.