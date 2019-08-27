

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A restaurant-goer may have hepatitis A and not know it.

That's according to Southwestern Public Health, who are advising that patrons of the TA Travel Centre's restaurant may have been exposed.

The advisory is for people who may have gone to the Mill Street restaurant between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22.

"The food service worker handled food in the restaurant, so this communication is relevant to anyone who ordered off the menu in the restaurant or ordered take out," Elaine Reddick, manager of infectious diseases, is quoted as saying in a press release.

She says that the exposure warning does not apply to people who bought food at the convenience store or those who ate at the buffet.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that's usually spread by consuming food or water contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms usually appear within two to four weeks of exposure but can sometimes take up to 50 days to appear.

The public health unit has set up immunization clinics for those who may have been expected.

They're set up at 410 Buller St. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Another is planned for the following day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who may have visited the restaurants but lives outside of the coverage area is advised to contact their local health care provider.