Henk Schuurmans undergoes surgery days after Saskatchewan crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 2:40PM EDT
An Elmira dairy farmer who was injured in a devastating crash near Saskatoon had surgery Thursday morning.
Henk Schuurmans and his wife Bettina were travelling across the country in their tractor to promote Canadian dairy. On Monday, their tractor was rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer. Bettina didn’t survive the crash.
Henk was injured but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.
On Wednesday his son said in a tweet that Henk would be having surgery in the morning.
He also thanked the community for their support.
My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home— Tom Schuurmans (@tomschuurmans12) July 12, 2018
Love the Schuurmans family
A GoFundMe campaign has already raised nearly $40,000 for funeral and transportation costs.
And there off. @CdnMilkTour @SaskviewFS @SaskMilk pic.twitter.com/MwTpaiKZ0p— Mark Schwaerzle (@Mark_Schwaerzle) July 9, 2018