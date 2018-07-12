

CTV Kitchener





An Elmira dairy farmer who was injured in a devastating crash near Saskatoon had surgery Thursday morning.

Henk Schuurmans and his wife Bettina were travelling across the country in their tractor to promote Canadian dairy. On Monday, their tractor was rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer. Bettina didn’t survive the crash.

Henk was injured but the extent of his injuries has not been revealed.

On Wednesday his son said in a tweet that Henk would be having surgery in the morning.

He also thanked the community for their support.

My dad would like to let everyone know he appreciates everyone’s love, support, thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. He goes in for surgery thursday morning, we will keep you updated when we are coming home

Love the Schuurmans family — Tom Schuurmans (@tomschuurmans12) July 12, 2018

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised nearly $40,000 for funeral and transportation costs.