'Helped bring everyone closer together': Drama students put on series of plays in Kitchener

Drama students in Kitchener are getting to showcase their acting and directing chops in a series of one-act plays.

The Fringe Festival kicked off at Eastwood Collegiate Institute Wednesday night for the first time since before the pandemic.

The actors, directors, and production teams are all made up of students from the school.

“I think the community that it builds is so special,” said Samantha Tice, an assistant artistic director and grade 12 student. “I think coming out of COVID, we were a little standoffish with theatre. Nobody really knew how to interact with other people.

“Coming back and doing the Fringe Festival, doing shows together, even the different casts, we’ve all gotten to know each other so well. We’ve all just become one big community and it’s really helped bring everyone closer together.”

Students will take the stage again Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at the school for $10 ahead of the show.