'Helped bring everyone closer together': Drama students put on series of plays in Kitchener

The Fringe Festival at Eastwood Collegiate Institute. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (May 10, 2023) The Fringe Festival at Eastwood Collegiate Institute. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (May 10, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Parking meters won't change until the end of the summer, says Plante

    The City of Montreal has decided to pause incoming changes to paid parking until the end of the summer – Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Wednesday her administration doesn’t want to “rush into anything.” Downtown business owners were “flabbergasted” in April to discover extended parking meter hours without notice.

  • Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle

    A young man police believe is linked to a suspicious fire early Thursday night in southwest Montreal has been arrested and is expected to be questioned by investigators later today. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a building on Thierry Street, near the intersection of Turley Street, in a residential and commercial area of the LaSalle borough.

  • Two dead, one arrested in 3-vehicle collision on Quebec highway

    A man has been arrested following a three-vehicle collision that killed two people Wednesday in Gaspé. Emergency services were alerted at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the collision on Highway 132, also known as Renard Boulevard East, in the Rivière-au-Renard area.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver