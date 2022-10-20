Helicopter called in to assist with missing person search in Wilmot

A large search is underway in Wilmot Township for a missing person.

Waterloo regional police first posted around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday that Rosie Laepple was missing.

She's a 24-year-old white female, 5'2, average build, and has brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a white rain coat with blue stripes, and a red knit hat.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were continuing to search for Laepple.

"Rosie was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on October 19 in the area of Bleams Road and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township," a tweet from regional police reads.

Residents in the area are being asked to check cameras and dashcam footage.

Regional police will be flying a drone in the area and say an OPP helicopter has been called in to assist with the search.