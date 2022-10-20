Helicopter called in to assist with missing person search in Wilmot
A large search is underway in Wilmot Township for a missing person.
Waterloo regional police first posted around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday that Rosie Laepple was missing.
She's a 24-year-old white female, 5'2, average build, and has brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a white rain coat with blue stripes, and a red knit hat.
Police say there is concern for her wellbeing.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were continuing to search for Laepple.
"Rosie was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on October 19 in the area of Bleams Road and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township," a tweet from regional police reads.
Residents in the area are being asked to check cameras and dashcam footage.
Regional police will be flying a drone in the area and say an OPP helicopter has been called in to assist with the search.
(1/4) We are continuing to search for Rosie Laepple, 24, from Wilmot.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 20, 2022
Described as approximately 5'2" tall, with an average build and short, brown curly hair.
Last seen wearing a white raincoat with blue stripes, black rain boots, tan pants and a red knit hat. pic.twitter.com/AfUEke2EsA
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
-
