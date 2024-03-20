Height of buildings capped at development of former Preston Springs hotel

A major change to development plans have been made for the former Preston Springs hotel site in Cambridge.

City council approved a plan at a Tuesday night meeting that would drastically reduce the size of potential condos.

Developer Haastown Holdings' latest proposal was to build three residential towers ranging in height from 18 to 22 storeys. This would create more than 600 units and have space for commercial use.

Community members in previous meetings expressed their concerns around the high density, traffic, and parking.

Council passed an eight to one motion that caps the height of the development at 15 storeys and only allows two towers instead of three.

"This is calling for two towers that are drastically shorter with a different appearance," said Coun. Scott Hamilton. "This is going to be a different number of units and a different number of everything.

"This would be an entirely new zone application where we are going back to square one."

The Preston Springs Hotel was demolished in 2020 after being vacant for decades.