KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're investigating the theft of a heifer from a farm in North Perth.

Officials say a Holstein heifer was allegedly taken from a barn on a rural agricultural property on Road 176 sometime between Dec. 1 and Jan. 29. In a release, police say the suspects entered a locked pen and a barn, and took the heifer.

The black and white heifer is 15 months old and is worth around $1,200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.