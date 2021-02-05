Advertisement
Heifer stolen from farm in North Perth
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 12:14PM EST
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say they're investigating the theft of a heifer from a farm in North Perth.
Officials say a Holstein heifer was allegedly taken from a barn on a rural agricultural property on Road 176 sometime between Dec. 1 and Jan. 29. In a release, police say the suspects entered a locked pen and a barn, and took the heifer.
The black and white heifer is 15 months old and is worth around $1,200.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.