Staff met on Thursday to re-evaluate Hedley’s stop at the Kitchener Aud, but decided that the show will go on as planned.

“We continue to honour our contract with Live Nation. The concert will proceed unless we receive direction from the promoter or the band,” a spokesperson for the City of Kitchener said in an email to CTV Kitchener.

The band's lead singer tweeted on Wednesday night that he would be stepping away from his career indefinitely when the tour is done.





This comes as Jacob Hoggard is faced with multiple accusations for weeks.

Windsor cancelled the band's show because of public backlash.

“We will continue to pay attention to this situation as it evolves and will provide an update should anything change. If ticket holders have any questions, they may contact the box office at Centre in the Square,” the spokesperson for the city said.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Daryl Morris