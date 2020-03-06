KITCHENER -- Spring may be a couple of weeks away, but winter isn’t giving up without a fight.

A total of 13 centimetres of snow fell onto Kitchener between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.

At one point in the morning visibility was 200 metres.

A weather statement was put out by Environment Canada at 9:32 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police say 34 collisions had been reported since midnight.

Amrit Hira says he drove upon one of the many crashes in the area at Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road in Guelph.

“I drove out around 7:15 a.m. on Paisley Road and they had the road closed off,” he said. “On Fife Road they had a truck or transport truck in the ditch. It was pretty crazy. I haven’t seen it like that in a while.”

There is a chance of more snow in the Waterloo-Wellington area before spring-like temperatures this weekend.

Regional Police are encouraging drivers to slow down, leave extra driving distance, and take the time to clear snow off vehicles.