Saturday could be a dangerous day to be out on the roads.

Environment Canada has issued its first winter travel advisory of the season.

The agency says brief periods of heavy snow in the afternoon could make driving difficult.

Visibility could also be suddenly reduced due to the blowing snow and roads are expected to be icy.

The advisory is in effect for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Erin, Listowel, Wingham, and Milton.

Some areas could see approximately 5 centimetres of snow.

Snow squall warnings have now ended for Kincardine, Hanover, Orillia and Barrie.

Environment Canada said those areas could get almost 10 centimetres of snow in a short period of time.

They also warned of whiteout conditions due to strong winds, gusting near 70 km/h.