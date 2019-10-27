

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - Heavy rainfall swept across Waterloo Region from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

The area saw 35.6 mm fall over a 24-hour period, according to the University of Waterloo Weather Station.

A special weather statement was put out by Environment Canada warning that the region could see between 30 and 50 mm of rain during that time period.

Southern Ontario dodged the heaviest rainfall, which hit Toronto.

At Billy Bishop Airport, 50.7 mm of rainfall was recorded as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The strongest recorded wind gusts on Sunday were clocked at 103 km/h in Port Colborne.