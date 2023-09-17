Heavy rain warning has ended

**UPDATE: These warnings from Environment Canada ended Sunday evening.

Environment Canada warns most of southwestern Ontario could see some heavy rain on Sunday.

The agency says significant storms are expected to drench Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County, Woodstock and Oxford County, as well as Stratford and southern Perth County.

Environment Canada is predicting near – or exceeding – 50 millimetres of rain before it tapers out in the evening.

The agency says heavy downpours can cause flash flooding or pooling on the roads.