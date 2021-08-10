KITCHENER -- A special weather statement has been issued for the Region of Waterloo as showers and thunderstorms are moving northeast across the area early Tuesday morning.

Some thunderstorms are expected to include very heavy downpours of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less.

Frequent lighting is expected, along with wind gusts of nearly 60 km/h.

Be prepared for very low visibility in heavy downpours when driving, and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

The thunderstorms should be out of the area later Tuesday morning.