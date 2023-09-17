Heavy rain expected into Sunday evening

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas as the rain falls during an autumn raining day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas as the rain falls during an autumn raining day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.

