Heavy rain expected Friday across southern Ontario

First snow, then the rain.

Environment Canada says southern Ontario could get between 15 to 25 mm by Friday, with some areas expected to get even more.

The agency issued a special weather statement Thursday for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Oxford, Brant, Huron, Perth and most of the southern part of the province.

Environment Canada said the rain, which could be heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and taper off Friday.

They warn the frozen ground may not be able to absorb all that extra water and there may be issues in areas prone to flooding.

Message from GRCA

The Grand River Conservation Authority is also warning that the rain will impact local waterways.

Runoff, from the rain and recent snow melt, could increase water flows.

While no significant flooding is expected, there may be localized issues in low-lying areas.

They also caution that creeks and river banks may be slippery. That, combined with the cold fast-moving water, poses a hazard. Adults are encouraged to keep children and dogs away from these areas.