KITCHENER -- The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road in Woolwich has been closed due to the heavy rain.

The township announced the closure Monday night.

Heavy rain has driven up levels in local rivers and streams, making it dangerous.

The township says they’ll keep the low level bridge closed for the time being, until conditions improve.

Officials are reminding parents to keep children and pets away from all watercourses.

Through the day Tuesday, most of the rain will be shifting to snow in Southwestern Ontario.