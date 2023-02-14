Heavy police presence surrounds Cambridge home

Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said officers are negotiating.

As of 12 p.m., at least 10 police cruisers were surrounding the home on Park Hill Road East and a section of Cambridge Street had been shut down.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated.