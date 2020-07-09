KITCHENER -- There was a heavy police presence on D'Arcy Place in Kitchener's Laurentian Hills neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. and were still on scene at 10:45 p.m.

Police say a man is barricaded inside a home and officers are negotiating with him.

There's no word on if anyone else is inside the home but police say no one has been injured. There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

Tactical and K9 units also responded to the call.

