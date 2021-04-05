Advertisement
Heavy police presence in Brantford neighbourhood
KITCHENER -- A heavy police presence remains in a Brantford neighbourhood Monday morning.
Brantford police first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
They said they were on scene of an active investigation in the area of Grey and Maitland Streets.
Officers were seen focusing on a home on Grey Street.
Police said there was no threat to public safety.
Roads in the area remain closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
