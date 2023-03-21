Heavy police presence at Kitchener motel

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue where police say someone is barricaded inside a motel room.

As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, police have been standing outside one of the units at the Victoria Inn for more than an hour.

In an email, Waterloo regional police said officers are in the area to arrest a man who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

An armoured police vehicle is on scene and several officers are carrying assault weapons.

In a tweet, police said there is no threat to public safety but asked people to avoid the area.