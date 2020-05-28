KITCHENER -- There was a heavy police presence at a Guelph home on Thursday for an ongoing investigation.

Paramedic and firefighters were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

According to officials, officers were called to a home on Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a wellbeing check.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to public safety.

There are also no road closures in place.

This is a developing story. More to come…