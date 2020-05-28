Heavy police presence after wellbeing check in Guelph
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:15PM EDT
Officers conduct an investigation at a house on Hayes Avenue in Guelph on Thursday afternoon.
KITCHENER -- There was a heavy police presence at a Guelph home on Thursday for an ongoing investigation.
Paramedic and firefighters were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
According to officials, officers were called to a home on Hayes Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a wellbeing check.
Police say that an investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to public safety.
There are also no road closures in place.
This is a developing story. More to come…