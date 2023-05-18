Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries

Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.

Officials say 13 cars tipped off the tracks near the Cedar Creek Road Crossing just south of Highway 401 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The freight cars were carrying finished vehicles.

There were no injuries and no hazardous material spilled.

After a 12 hour closure, Alps Road reopened Thursday morning.

The Transportation Saftey Board (TSB) said it was notified of the derailment on Wednesday evening.

"We are currently monitoring the situation and gathering information, but we are not planning on deploying investigators to the scene as of right now," the TSB said in an email to CTV News.

There is no indication of when the derailment will be fully cleaned up.