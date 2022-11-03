Heavy fog causes significant school bus delays in Waterloo Region

Thick fog consumes Waterloo Region, resulting in 50 school bus delays Thursday morning. Some routes are experiencing delays of 10-20 minutes, while others are facing lengthier ones such as 60-90 minutes.

Keith Prudham, operations supervisor with Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region confirmed to CTV via email that the fog is the reason behind a number of the delays. He added that visibility issues can slow down the buses and that traffic in general is moving much slower due to the fog.

Region of Waterloo and surrounding areas are under a fog advisory issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency anticipates the fog to lift later in the morning.