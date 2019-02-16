

CTV Kitchener





No drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Guelph were injured, according to city police.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the intersection of Edinburgh Road North and Speedvale Avenue West.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle heading westbound collided with one heading southbound and caused heavy damage to both.

Guelph Police are asking for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.