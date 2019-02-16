Featured
Heavy damage but no injuries in two-vehicle collision
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 1:30PM EST
No drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Guelph were injured, according to city police.
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the intersection of Edinburgh Road North and Speedvale Avenue West.
An investigation revealed that a vehicle heading westbound collided with one heading southbound and caused heavy damage to both.
Guelph Police are asking for any witnesses of the incident to contact them.