Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario

Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario

Enjoying the hot weather at the main beach in Grand Bend, Ont. on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London) Enjoying the hot weather at the main beach in Grand Bend, Ont. on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver