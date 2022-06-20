Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event.
Warnings were issued on Monday for Waterloo Region, Stratford, Perth County, Guelph, Wellington County, Brantford, Norfolk County, Huron County, London, Listowel and Woodstock.
The agency says temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, and fall to the low-20s Celsius at night.
Cooler air is expected to move into the area on Thursday.
GETTING RELIEF FROM THE HEAT
Experts say hot and humid conditions can pose health risks, especially to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.
The advise seeking out cool places out of direct sunlight, drinking plenty of water and avoid alcohol.
Drivers are also reminded to never leave unattended pets inside the car.
CTV News has put together a map of local splash pads and you can click here for a list of cooling centres in Waterloo Region.
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
MPs get panic buttons to boost security, after minister reveals he got death threats
MPs are being given panic buttons to increase their personal security following a series of threats, and rising concern about harassment of Parliamentarians.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
London
-
'I'm just trying to protect my child': Mother claims child came home with cuts, bruises from daycare amid Kidorable closure
A mother spoke with CTV News after claiming her 3-year-old daughter allegedly suffered from bite marks, broken skin that would bleed, and bruising every time she came home from Kidorable Child Care Centre.
-
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
Homes and schools were impacted after a car hit a gas meter in London's Glen Cairn neighbourhood.
-
Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
A car stopped short of an embankment that drops to a parking lot in south London after a crash on Monday.
Windsor
-
Opioid crisis to receive holy intervention, WECHU and faith-based leaders hand out free naloxone kits
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is partnering with faith-based leaders to launch an opioid awareness campaign.
-
Municipality of Leamington and OGVG reach compromise, new light reduction bylaw passes
After months of negotiations between the Municipality of Leamington and greenhouse growers, a replacement bylaw has been passed, setting a clear limit on nuisance lighting.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh
A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.
Barrie
-
'My client is innocent,' Paul Sadlon sexual assault case wraps up with verdict
Prominent Barrie, Ont. businessman Paul Sadlon was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.
-
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Thornbury business: OPP
Provincial police seek three individuals accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Thornbury business.
-
Youth on bike suffers 'life-altering injuries' in Orillia collision
A young person riding a bike suffered life-altering injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Orillia over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areas
The first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Vehicle stolen in Sudbury abandoned in southern Ontario; suspect still at large
A vehicle stolen in Sudbury has been found abandoned in southern Ontario, police said Monday.
Ottawa
-
Additional $60 million needed for Stage 2 LRT
Ottawa city councillors are being asked to approve another $60 million for the city’s Stage 2 LRT project, as a completion date for the project remains uncertain.
-
Femicide inquest hears from survivors about importance of bystander intervention
An inquest examining the deaths of three women killed by their former partner is hearing from an educator about how bystanders can respond to intimate partner violence.
-
Foundation laid for new Ottawa central library
Monday marked a major milestone in the construction of Ottawa’s new central library.
Toronto
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effect
As Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
-
'Shocking' video shows GO train slamming into SUV
GO Transit has released new video showing a train slamming into an SUV in Toronto while its driver was still behind the wheel.
Montreal
-
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
Another landslide north of Quebec City 'inevitable,' 187 forced from homes
Public security officials are meeting today with residents north of Quebec City who have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after he was reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwave
Sunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
Calgary
-
Victims of fatal Alberta highway crash identified as young couple
Two people killed in a three-vehicle crash near Three Hills, Alta. last week have been identified.
-
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
Edmonton
-
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men charged
An Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver police
Two people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.