WATERLOO -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County that is expected to be in effect until Monday.

The warning issued on Saturday around 3 p.m. says the maximum temperatures on Sunday will reach about 34 degrees, but humidex values will be near 40.

Monday highs are expected to be roughly 32 degrees with humidex values near 40 again.

The agency warns that risks of extreme heat ailments are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada suggest drinking cool water, doing outside activities during cooler parts of the day, not leaving people or pets in vehicles, and taking break from outdoor work in cool places.