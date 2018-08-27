

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Monday, Aug. 27.

The warning came into effect at 10:11 a.m. and affects the following areas:

- Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County

- Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo

- Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Humidex values as high as 40 C are expected.

It is expected that the hot, humid airmass will remain in place into early Wednesday, before a cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon.

Children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk for heat-related complications.