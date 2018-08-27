Featured
Heat warning issued for region and surrounding areas
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 11:33AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Monday, Aug. 27.
The warning came into effect at 10:11 a.m. and affects the following areas:
- Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo
- Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County
Humidex values as high as 40 C are expected.
It is expected that the hot, humid airmass will remain in place into early Wednesday, before a cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon.
Children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk for heat-related complications.