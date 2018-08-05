

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region through the long weekend.

It was issued on Friday, and is expected to last until a cold front moves in on Tuesday.

The heat warning is in effect for:

Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County

Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Humidexes above 40 C are expected.

Overnight temperatures are only expected to fall between 20 C and 24 C, providing minimal relief from the heat.

Environment Canada reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat-related health risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.