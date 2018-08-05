Featured
Heat warning in effect for region through long weekend
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 12:36PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region through the long weekend.
It was issued on Friday, and is expected to last until a cold front moves in on Tuesday.
The heat warning is in effect for:
- Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo
- Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County
Humidexes above 40 C are expected.
Overnight temperatures are only expected to fall between 20 C and 24 C, providing minimal relief from the heat.
Environment Canada reminds people to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Heat-related health risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.