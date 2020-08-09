WATERLOO -- A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo Region as well as Guelph, Erin, and Southern Wellington County.

The statement issued on Sunday came into effect just before 5:30 a.m.

The agency says they expect the heat even to continue through Monday, but it may persist into Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures for the area on Sunday are expectedbe around 32 degrees Celsius with a humidex of up to 40.

Monday’s maximum temperatures are expected to be around the same range, with minimum overnight temperatures around 20-23 degrees.

Environment Canada is warning that young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, or people exercising outdoors are a greater risk during extreme heat.

High heat also came to Toronto, London, Windsor, and their surrounding areas as well on Sunday.