

CTV Kitchener





Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area has had people booking for the Canada Day long weekend for months.

During the heat wave over the weekend, most trailers at the campground were using their air conditioners, which prompted a power outage Saturday around noon.

The assistant superintendent said the grounds have never seen an outage like this before.

Hundreds of people staying at the campground were affected, opting to visit the beach to keep cool instead.

Park officials said that every minute would count as crews worked hard to restore the outage.

They were able to restore power at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday.