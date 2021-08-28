Heat and thunderstorm warnings issued for Waterloo-Wellington

KITCHENER -

Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for thunderstorms and wary of the heat, according to Environment Canada.

The agency first stated that a heat warning was in effect for both areas just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and that it could last into Monday.

Officials say the daytime highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius will feel like 37-42 due to the humidex, while the overnight minimum temperatures will be around 22 Celsius.

The agency then issued a severe thunderstorm watch to both areas at 3:45 p.m. and said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and rainfall of 50 mm are possible.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the thunderstorm watch was upgraded to a warning for Wellington County.

Environment Canada says the storm they’re tracking is capable of producing strong winds and nickel-sized hail.