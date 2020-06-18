KITCHENER -- We are in the final days of the spring season, and summer-like conditions will continue.

Temperatures have gradually warmed up and humidity has steadily risen through the work week. Temperatures in the upper 20s low 30s Thursday and Friday are expected throughout Southern Ontario and the weekend is no different. Saturday and Sunday are going to be hot, with humidex values in the mid 30s.

Although, there is quite a lot of sunshine in the next few days, the risk of thunderstorms returns. Thunderstorms are possible starting Friday and through the weekend, maybe lasting into next week.

The Summer Solstice is Saturday June 20 at 5:44p.m.

MORE TORNADOES CONFIRMED DURING LAST WEEK'S STORMS

Last week, the province confirmed its first official tornadoes of the year, and the Northern Tornadoes Project from Western University has added more to the list.

The first two confirmed tornadoes were near London on Wednesday evening.

One was an EF-1 in the Belmont area, with max winds of 150km/h and a path length of 18 kilometres. The other was surveyed in the Glencoe area as an EF-0 with max winds of 130km/h and a path length of 17 kilometres. Both tornadoes caused some damage.

The Northern Tornadoes Project posted an update to the tornado count Thursday as more damage was investigated near cottage country.

The team identified three new tornadoes and says they are continuing to investigate other reports from this date.

Update: @westernuNTP has identified 3 new tornadoes from the June 10th storms in southern ON - locations mapped on dashboard at https://t.co/0xcpRY8szH. All occurred along the leading edge of bow segments (QLCS). We continue to investigate other reports from this date. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/2rbCq65CNb — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) June 18, 2020

An EF-1 tornado was identified in Bracebridge with winds of 150km/h and a path length of 5.6 kilometres removing more than 50 per cent of a barn roof.

An EF-1 moved through Baysville with winds of 145km/h with a path length also of 5.6 kilometres.

And, the third and strongest tornado added to the list was in Mary Lake near Huntsville with a rating of EF-2, winds of 190km/h and a path length of 24.6 kilometres.

Tornados are rated on the Enhanced Fujita scale given a number from zero to five.