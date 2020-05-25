After a cool first half of May, we are now into summer-like conditions with high temperatures and humidity.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of Southwestern Ontario with temperatures near 30 degrees and humidex values into the mid to upper 30s, posing an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

On Monday, the temperature at the Waterloo International Airport climbed to 29.8, beating the previous daily temperature record of 29.4 set in 1975.

A seasonal daytime high for K-W is about 21C, while an overnight low is closer to 9. The temperature overnight into early Tuesday will stay mild in the high teens, providing little relief to the extreme heat.

Although sunshine is in the forecast for much of the wee,k the thunderstorm risk lingers. Periods of heavy rain, strong winds and hail are possible with thunderstorms again Tuesday.

A cold front passes late week and a fresher air mass moves in dropping temperatures to near seasonal to start the month of June.

