KITCHENER -- Heat and humidity are coming back to Waterloo Region this weekend.

Temperatures have been comfortable throughout most of the work-week with much-needed showers. The temperature is heating up though with humidex values near 40 C by early next week.

Mainly sunny skies will dominate Friday and Saturday, with temperatures gradually increasing. By Sunday the forecast high for Waterloo Region is 32 C with a humidex of 40 C and a low of 22 C providing little relief during the overnight hours.

A dry and sunny start to Sunday is expected as the threat of showers and thunderstorms increases late day and through Monday. Humidex values will hover around 40 C Monday afternoon.

Temperatures fall below 30 C by Tuesday. Here is the long range forecast.