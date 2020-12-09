KITCHENER -- Health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say there has been a recent increase in the number of overdoses in the Guelph area.

In a release, officials said one person has died due to a fentanyl overdose and there's been an increase in the number of overdoses at the consumption and treatment (CTS) site.

They say there is red fentanyl circulating in the city, which is very potent.

Paramedics in Waterloo Region have also reported a spike in overdoses recently. They said there were 40 overdoses in the past week.

People are encouraged to have naloxone available and not use drugs when they are alone.