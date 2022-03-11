Health officials shifting to ‘longer-term approach' to COVID-19 as trends continue to improve

At the provincial and local level, public health officials are moving into a new phase of pandemic response, the Region of Waterloo’s associate medical officer of the health said at Friday's weekly regional COVID-19 briefing.

"The Omicron wave is behind us," said Dr. Rabia Bana. “Due to vaccination and public health measures, we are in a much better place than we were two years ago. Provincially and locally, we are now shifting to a longer term approach to living differently with and managing the impacts of COVID-19.”

Key COVID-19 indicators in the region are stable or improving, said Dr. Bana. Those include hospitalization numbers, wastewater data and outbreaks in high-risk settings.

With the province set to remove masking requirements in most settings on March 21, Dr. Bana emphasized people should be respectful of those who continue to choose to wear masks.

Vaccination push

On the vaccination front, officials are planning a “March break push” with vaccination clinics at local schools throughout the week.

“We are encouraging parents to take advantage of the opportunity to make sure their children are fully vaccinated,” said David Aoki, director of infectious diseases at Region of Waterloo Public Health.

Also starting next week, clinics will be offered at local libraries throughout the region, Aoki said.

“We're certainly making a push to try and get those pockets of people who may not have their booster or may not be fully vaccinated,” he said.