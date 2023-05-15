Health care heroes honoured on new Kitchener mural

A new art project is painting a clearer picture of how all hospital staff and volunteers at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener contribute to patient care.

The Grand River Hospital Foundation has been working with local artist Choolee to design and execute a multi-story mural on a King Street West parking garage near the hospital.

When completed, the mural will showcase the many different types of employees and volunteers it takes to keep the hospital running smoothly.

“We’re hoping people take a moment to look at it and reflect,” Grand River Hospital Foundation President and CEO Paul McIntyre Royston said. “Over 300,000 people come through the doors of the hospital every year and each of them have their own experience. Hopefully it’s a positive one, relatively, but you don’t go to the hospital because you want to go.”

Royston said there are 4,600 staff members at GRH and over 2,000 volunteers.

“All of them are putting their time, effort, and energy into helping people through their health journey. We really wanted [the mural] to tell that story, as a health journey,” said Royston.

The final mural will be unveiled during a special public event on May 25 at 11 a.m. as part of the foundation’s Care Never Stops Week.

“The whole point of our Care Never Stops Wee’ – we’re having a big rally on the 27th of May – is to gather this community and realize we’re in it together. So it’s all about this idea for staff, for our patients, for the community. It’s that we’re coming together to make this health system amazing,” said Royston.

Care Never Stops Week runs from May 23 to 28.

Events include a new product launch honouring night shift workers and a Rally for Health in the Sun Life parking lot on May 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The rally includes a free concert with performances from The Strumbellas, D.J. Shub, and Ian Richards Project.