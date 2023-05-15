Health care heroes honoured on new Kitchener mural

A multi-story mural is planned to be put up on a King Street West parking garage near GRH. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt) A multi-story mural is planned to be put up on a King Street West parking garage near GRH. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver