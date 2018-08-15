

CTV Kitchener





Several years of review have led to Health Canada wanting to phase out two neonicotinoids.

Neonicotinoids have been considered a factor in declining bee populations.

“They’re such small beings, they experience those chemical doses at a much higher concentration than the human body,” said Mike Roth with Nith Valley Apiaries.

That said, according to a press release, the decision was made because of the controversial pesticides’ effects on aquatic insects.

Specific data was not provided in the release, except that over 1,000 studies were reviewed in making the decision.

Neonicotinoids are banned in Europe, but not in the United States.

A three to five year phase out timeline has been laid out to give farmers the opportunity to adjust accordingly.

A 90-day consultation period will follow for all stakeholders to offer comment.

The phase-out will likely be finalized by the end of next year.