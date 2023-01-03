Healing of the Seven Generations office in Kitchener vandalized

Staff at The Healing of Seven Generations say they’ve been the targets of several incidents of vandalism and are concerned it may keep happening.

The non-profit organization that works with Indigenous families who need support has visible damage to the exterior of their Frederick Street office in Kitchener.

In recent weeks, staff said signs have been taken from the front lawn and flags ripped out from the side and front of the building.

Paint appears to be splattered on the building and their grandfather stone on their front lawn has been moved.

Paint could been seen outside their building on Jan. 3, 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

“We’re all back to work today and our grandfather that was gifted to us that had our logo engraved on the grandfather was toppled over and it would’ve taken somebody an awful lot to topple that grandfather over,” said Donna Dubie, the executive director.

Staff worry they are being targeted.

“When you see something like this happen, that’s the first place your mind goes to, it’s hate,” said Serena Wesley the systems navigator. “Someone did this out of hate. Because it wasn’t just one time, it was more than one time and you take a look around and you see more things have happened than originally thought.”

Waterloo regional police confirm they are investigating the most recent incident.